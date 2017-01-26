'Hitman' Offers a Brand-New Level of Difficulty This January for Serious Gamers

Square Enix delivers an exciting news for loyal "Hitman" gamers with an announcement that this month's patch will introduce a brand-new level of difficulty for the stealth video game.

Square Enix"Hitman" gameplay still

The official statement, which was published via the title's official website this week, details what the Professional Difficulty level will be bringing to the table in terms of gameplay for "Hitman." As it turns out, it offers a "a separate mastery track with unique rewards, tweaked game mechanics and new AI [artificial intelligence] behaviour that combine to create an entirely new experience for all players, whether they're looking to test themselves in a more challenging environment or earn bragging rights at the top of the leaderboards, which are now separated between difficulty levels." This, alongside new features, lengthens the title's replayability, which is a welcome development for those who want to up the ante in playing the game. The feature is available through all Story Missions for the game's first season aside from the Prologue.

However, taking on the newly introduced task at hand is no easy feat. In order to make sure that those who are only seriously ready for the challenge can take it on, the Professional Difficulty Level can only be unlocked when one reaches Master Level 20 for each location.

The press announcement then went on to explain how this will work with the excerpt that reads:

"As a clear example; reaching Mastery Level 20 on Paris will unlock Professional Difficulty Level on Paris. Our 'live content' such as Elusive Targets and Escalation Contracts will only be available on the default difficulty level, which we are now calling Normal Difficulty Level."

Aside from the arguably tougher Professional Development category, the update will also bring the disc launch of "Hitman: The Complete First Season" on all major platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. These new extra goodies for "Hitman" are scheduled to drop on Jan. 31 together with the complete patch notes for the update.