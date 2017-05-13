'Hitman' Season 2 Release Date News: New Report Claims IO Keeps Rights to Game, Pushes for Sequel

Despite a drastic management shakeup, "Hitman Season 2" could end up still happening after all, if the latest reports are anything to go by.

(Photo: IO Interactive/Square Enix)A screenshot from "Hitman: The Complete First Season."

For the uninitiated, publisher Square Enix put "Hitman" developer IO Interactive up for sale after a $42 million loss for the financial year that ended March.

"As a result, the company has regrettably decided to withdraw from the business of [IO Interactive], a wholly‐owned subsidiary and a Danish corporation, as of March 31, 2017," Square Enix explained.

"This decision has resulted in booking of the extraordinary loss amounting to 4,898 million yen, including disposition of the content production account related to the business and impairment loss of intangible assets, in the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017," the company added.

This put the fate of "Hitman Season 2" in question, with media outlets believing the franchise has meet its untimely end. It turns out this may not be the case.

According to German site Gamestar.de, the rights to "Hitman" will stay with IO Interactive and not with Square Enix, which is deemed unusual for such to happen between a publisher and a developer.

The publication, citing "reliable circles," also claims that IO Interactive is now looking for a new investor and is still looking to release "Hitman Season 2."

The game has reportedly been in the works for a while now, and that IO Interactive has already completed half of the highly anticipated game.

However, with no way to confirm the authenticity of the report, fans are advised to take this report with a pinch of salt. As PCGamesn points out, such arrangement is very strange for a developer and a publisher.

However, Gamestar being a reputable site, its report about "Hitman Season 2" happening might actually be a beacon of hope for those who have been looking forward to it.

The site says that IO Interactive will make a statement as early as next week so fans will not have to wait that long to learn about the fate of "Hitman Season 2."