'Hitman: The Elusive Target' Latest News: Season 1 Wraps Up With Final Mission

As "Hitman" season 1 wraps, players will have one more shot at playing "The Elusive Target." "The Final Elusive Target" for "Hitman" season 1 goes live on July 14, Friday, and will be available for the next 10 days or exactly 240 hours after it was released.

Facebook/Hitman A promotional image for "Hitman: The Final Elusive Target"

The timed event called "The Entertainer" will be set in Marrakesh via the "A House Built on Sand" bonus mission. According to VG247, players have two primary objectives: eliminate Mr. Giggles and locate and acquire the client list.

A teaser video for "The Final Elusive Target" hasn't been released yet, so fans will be in for a huge surprise when it comes out. "The Entertainer" is the 25th event for the title this season.

Completing the "Elusive Target" events unlocks new outfits that can be used in the official "Hitman" game, including the Signature Suit and leather gloves, which is the first item players receive for their first "Elusive Target" game. The first of the series was titled "Silent Assassin."

According to Eurogamer, the outfits are purely cosmetic and will not affect the gameplay. However, they offer shiny bragging rights since these events are for a limited time only and will not be repeated in the future.

For first-time "Elusive TTarget players, they can still catch up on a lot of cool stuff to unlock. Completing "The Entertainer" will give them the Summer Suit with leather gloves. Those with a Silent Assassin ranking will get an extra Terminus Suit.

On the other hand, the main "Hitman" franchise is still stuck in limbo as Square Enix ended their contract with game developer IO Interactive. Although the next game in the series hasn't been announced yet, Square Enix has announced that they are working on future seasons of the series.

A second season for Agent 47's missions, however, is expected to come out in 2018.