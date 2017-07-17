HIV-AIDS Cure News: Over 50 Medicines and Vaccines Developed to Prevent the Dreaded Disease

REUTERS / BAZ RATNER Dolutegravir pills are being used to treat HIV.

Things have gone a long way since the first incident of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) was reported in the U.S. back in 1981.

A recent report that was released by PhRMA claims that researchers and scientists managed to develop over 50 types of medicines and vaccines to cure HIV/AIDS infection as well as to prevent and treat the dreaded disease.

"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of countless individuals — from biopharmaceutical researchers, to those patients enrolled in clinical trials — we have seen an 88 percent decline in the HIV/AIDS death rate since the 1990s and an estimated 862,000 premature HIV/AIDS deaths have been prevented in the United States," PhRMA president and CEO Stephen J. Ubl said in the report published on the company's website. "While we have made great progress, there is more to be done, which is why the 52 medicines and vaccines in development offer tremendous hope and inspiration that an AIDS-free generation may one day be in reach."

Based on the data obtained in 2015 that was released by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as many as 1.1 million people in the country have HIV. It also revealed that one in seven Americans who have the virus has no idea that he/she already has it.

When the data was gathered, 82 percent of those infected are under the gay and bisexual men that are included in the male demographics, while black/African American gay and bisexual men can be considered the largest number of HIV/AIDS patients followed by white gay and bisexual men.

At the moment, there are over 40 HIV/AIDS medicines that have been approved in the U.S. to treat HIV infection. Reports claim that 32 of which are distinguished as antiretrovirals and antivirals medicines and vaccines, while 16 different types of medicines and vaccines are used for cell therapies.