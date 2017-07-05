HIV Positive Coach Accused of Sexually Abusing Students - Charles County Sheriff's Office

Authorities have arrested a former Maryland school employee and track coach on Friday on suspicion of sexually abusing several male students within the school grounds and at his residence as well as recording some of the assaults he made.

Charles County Sheriff's Office Former instructional assistant charged with production of child pornography and second-degree assault

Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, was arrested in June for his alleged production of child pornography and for three counts-of second-degree assault, the Charles County Sherriff's Office said in a statement issued last Monday. Additional charges could follow.

According to the authorities, they were able to retrieve data from Bell's home computer and other electronic devices linking him to child pornography. Moreover, the police were able to determine that the sexual assaults of at least seven boys, mostly of middle school age, happened within school property as well as his home, and they believe that Bell could have committed other assault at other locations.

He admitted to being HIV positive, and the police found evidence that confirms his claim. A few of the boys have been tested for HIV. The results have yet to be published. According to recent reports, police have not been made aware if any of the tests came out positive.

Bell served as an instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf and he was the former track coach at La Plata High School.

Detectives opened the investigation in December when they received a tip suggesting his inappropriate conduct with a student while he was a track coach. The school eventually fired Bell and barred him from coaching.

"A student's parent observed suspicious text messages on their child's phone that were sexual in nature," Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry stated during last Monday's press briefing.

Anyone who has concerns about their children regarding this case are encouraged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Since the investigation is still ongoing, more updates should follow.