HMD Global Partners with Zeiss to Revive Nokia in the Smartphone Market

REUTERS/Ints Kalnins Nokia partners with Zeiss.

Considering the many difficulties that Nokia has had to face to keep its brand alive, it should not come as a surprise that it is still looking for ways to compete in the market that has giants like Apple and Samsung on the throne. A recent report reveals that Nokia, through HMD Global, has reached a partnership with Zeiss.

"With a joint ambition to advance the quality of the total imaging experience on smartphones spanning the entire ecosystem from software, services, through to screen quality, and optic design, the partnership will see ZEISS and HMD Global co-develop standard-defining imaging capabilities and will bring the ZEISS brand back to Nokia smartphones," said Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global in a press release.

The bold and nostalgic move is reflective of Nokia's persistency in the past few years. Given the fact thatit has also tried using nostalgia to bring up the hype for its brand, this partnership with Zeiss can be considered as its move in reintegrating itself back in the smartphone market. The renewed partnership between HMD Global and Zeiss was praised by specialists.

"The camera is now so central a feature of any smartphone - for many it's their primary camera," Mobile industry expert Ben Wood told BBC. "It sends the message that HMD is really serious about quality."

If done correctly, this could be the best opportunity for Nokia to find solid ground again. The market has paid special attention to photography, and because most brands have tried to tap on that potential, Nokia could either be brought further down or experience an epic comeback. HMD Global has yet to reveal when the release dates for the smartphones are expected to be. In the meantime, fans can check out Nokia's revival of the iconic 3310 and their initial entries in the smartphone market in the form of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6.