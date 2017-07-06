Hodor Relives 'Hold the Door' Moment in 'Game Thrones' in KFC's New Ad

(Photo: YouTube/KFC UK and Ireland) A screenshot from the "Hold the Door" commercial of KFC starring "Game of Thrones" actor Kristian Nairn.

Fans of HBO's mega-hit fantasy series "Game of Thrones" may have had their hearts broken when the character of Hodor, portrayed by Kristian Nairn, met his heroic end in season 6. But thanks to a new TV ad running in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Nairn's memorable character on the show has come back to the small screen once more for a comedic recreation of the fantasy series' famous "Hold the Door" scene.

In the new TV spot from KFC, titled "Lunchtime is Coming," Nairn portrays a KFC employee who, in the beginning of the commercial, is initially preparing himself for the impending lunchtime rush. Once the mob of customers floods the restaurant, everyone starts shouting similar orders of "chicken and fries" at Nairn.

In the process of taking everyone's orders, Nairn's character ends up uttering the phrase "chicken and fries" over and over again in the same way that Hodor spoke nothing other than his own name in the HBO series.

In "Game of Thrones," Hodor was a large and simple-minded man who could only utter the word "Hodor," which everyone thought was a name referring to himself. During his stint in the series, Hodor accompanied Bran Stark in his journeys, and in season 6, he ended up sacrificing himself to ensure Bran's escape by holding the door against a throng of White Walkers.

It was also revealed in the show that his actual name was not "Hodor," and that as a young boy, he was called "Wylis." But because of Bran's supernatural, time-jumping powers, the moment Hodor was holding the door against the White Walkers in the present somehow reverberated into his past consciousness as Wylis.

This overlap in the consciousness of the past and present Hodor damaged young Wylis's mind as a consequence. And while Meera Reed was telling Hodor to "hold the door" in the present, Wylis ended up reiterating the phrase repeatedly in his past. Gradually, the phrase shortened to the word "Hodor," which explained why the adult Hodor became a simple-minded individual.

Though Nairn's character has already met his demise in the show, fans can still choose to watch "Game of Thrones" when its seventh season premieres on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. E.T. on HBO.