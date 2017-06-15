'Holby City' Series 19 Spoilers: Jac's Past and More Details About Chizzy Akudolu's Exit

"Holby City" series 19 gets more exciting after each episode. Episode 37 titled "For You May Be the Next to Die" definitely packs a lot of menace in the name itself. Will the next episode be as foreboding as its title?

Youtube/BBC Screencap from the trailer of "Holby City"

Episode 37 of "Holby City" series 19 will be one heck of a ride as the episode's title does not sound really happy. According to BBC's synopsis, a lot of the characters will get in trouble. Jasmine (Lucinda Dryzek) will get into a serious mess as the character dives deeper into Jac's (Rosie Marcel) past. As she gets more information, she'll find something that will totally surprise her. Not only that, Jasmine will also stumble into new enemies who are ready to strike her about the information.

Aside from Jasmine, Dominic (David Ames) and Lofty (Lee Mead) will get into a little misunderstanding. Luckily, one of their patients will help solve their argument and will show them how to see things differently. This will definitely help them grow together as friends.

Lastly, "Holby City" series 19 episode 37 will feature a rookie F1 that is keen on making a good impression on their first day. Not much has been revealed about what their first day will be like, but BBC said that it's a day that the rookie will never forget. Are they ready to be a part of the team?

In other news, Chizzy Akudolu was recently interviewed by What's on TV and shared her thoughts about her exit. The actress who played Mo Effanga seemed to be satisfied with the way the show handled her exit in the story but said she would have wanted it to be a little more dramatic.

"I would have loved something a bit more dramatic, perhaps, but then I'd also like to go back at some point, so if it'd been really dramatic there might not be an option for me to return," she explained.

"Holby City" series 19 airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. BST on BBC One.