Holiness Definition: 3 Common Misconceptions Regarding Holiness

"For I am the Lord your God. You shall therefore sanctify yourselves, and you shall be holy, for I am holy." – God, Leviticus 11:44 (MEV)

Pixabay"Come out from among them and be separate, says the Lord. Do not touch what is unclean, and I will receive you." - 2 Corinthians 6:17

Holiness is a pursuit that God gave to all who are called by His name. Those who worship Him and call Him God and Father have the responsibility to be holy like He is. It's a given. But what is holiness exactly? Why do many Christians find it hard to live the holy life?

Knowing what holiness means makes it easier for us to pursue it. To be "holy" means to be "set apart." It means consecrating, dedicating ourselves unto God so that we should be His and His alone.

Many, if not all Christians, say they live for God and want to serve Him and do as He pleases. Still, why is it that many are unable to do that? I don't have all the answers, but I offer one possible explanation: holiness is misunderstood. If we don't know what to pursue, then it's absolutely hard to pursue it.

What holiness isn't

To help in the pursuit of holiness, here are some common misconceptions about it.

1) Holiness isn't about the clothes we wear or the food we eat

Probably the most common issue at hand, many Christians reduce holiness to merely a matter of selecting the right clothes and avoiding the "wrong" foods. There are those who think that wearing a long skirt makes one holier than wearing jeans. There are also those that think eating a certain kind of food makes one more set apart for Christ. I don't think so.

Consider what the Lord Jesus says in Matthew 6:31-33, for example. He said we shouldn't worry about what to wear, eat, and drink. Rather, we should seek the kingdom of God and His righteousness. I know some will say it's about worrying and trusting God, but doesn't the passage also speak of prioritizing God above clothing and food? Think about it.

Of course I don't mean to say we can wear anything. Christians shouldn't wear seductive clothing, much less cross-dress (see Deuteronomy 22:5).

2) Holiness isn't about our role in the church

Another common misconception. Some think that if they become pastors or worship leaders or elders in the church, they become holier than those who do not. Others can think that just because they're not part of the clergy or even the lay minister's group, they're less holy. That is so wrong.

Consider how Paul corrected the church in 1 Corinthians 3:1-9. The Corinthian church was divided in their admiration for Paul and Apollos. He told them that both of them are mere workers working for the Lord's purposes. They're mere servants.

By verse 21 to 23, Paul tells them that they should not boast about any human leader. Instead, they should consider themselves as belonging to God, not to any other. That's what holiness is: we are for God alone.

3) Holiness isn't about us

Lastly, holiness isn't about us, really. We make the wrong assumption that personal holiness is to our credit, that it's an achievement we can be proud of. Yes, God will honor our push for holiness (He honored many before, that's why their stories are in the Bible), but we must not desire the praise of man for it.

We can't expect an unbeliever, even a fellow believer to tell us "wow you're so holy" then be proud of it. The truly holy know that they must deny themselves (yes, including that guilty pleasure of praise) and take the position of a servant in order to follow Christ (see Matthew 16:24). Consider said John the Baptist in relation to Christ Jesus, his earthly cousin:

"You yourselves bear witness of me, that I said, 'I am not the Christ,' but 'I have been sent before Him.' He who has the bride is the bridegroom. But the friend of the bridegroom, who stands and hears him, rejoices greatly at the bridegroom's voice. Therefore this joy of mine is fulfilled. He must increase, but I must decrease." (John 3:28-30)