Holly Bobo Murder Trial 2017 News Update: TBI Investigates Convicted Sexual Offender's Involvement in Kidnapping, Rape, Murder of Tennessee-based Student

Reuters/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation The trial against Zach Adams for Holly Bobo's murder has been delayed to September.

Ahead of the trial for the case of raped and murdered Tennessee-based nursing student Holly Bobo, the name of a sex offender has emerged.

Terry Britt was identified for the first time last week, and although there is no known direct evidence linking him to the crime, his long history of sex-related crimes in the area where Bobo was found made him a person of interest.

During the motion held last week, the lawyer of one of the murder suspects requested for some information about Britt. Atty. Jennifer Thompson, who was there to defend Zach Adams, asked for "the tape recorded interview of Terry Britt on 5-10-13."

Currently, three names are being linked to the murder of Bobo—Zach and his brother John Adams, and Jason Autry. All three of them are facing charges for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Bobo after she disappeared in 2011. In September, the trial for the Adams brothers and Autry is set to begin.

According to reports, the Adams' lawyer were asking for more information about Britt because his criminal record shows that he was also indicted for a separate kidnapping and rape case just 10 months following Bobo's disappearance. His home was just 10 miles away from hers. His long record of sexual offenses in the past include a rape in 1977, sexual battery in 1987 and another rape in 1996.

After Bobo disappeared, the investigators at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation questioned Britt and several others and even conducted a search in his home. Although the police have yet to confirm if he was already cleared in Bobo's case, Britt's wife denied that her husband had anything to do with the case, claiming that she was with Britt on the day of Bobo's disappearance.

The prosecutors will only reveal the result of their investigation on Britt once the trial begins in September. According to them, they are not allowed to talk about it before then.