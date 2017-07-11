Holly Bobo Murder Trial Delay: Local Residents Say Victim's Family Needs Closure

Residents of the West Tennessee community where Holly Bobo disappeared were disappointed after a judge announced that the trial will be delayed. According to them, they wish the trial would end so the family can begin the process of healing.

Reuters/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/Handout The trial against Zach Adams for Holly Bobo's murder has been delayed to September.

The 20-year-old nursing student disappeared back in 2011 and was not found until three years later when investigators found her skull. Zach Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry were later charged with aggravated kidnapping, first-degree murder and rape. All three pleaded not guilty.

Adams was supposed to be tried next week, however, the location of new evidence forced the court to delay the trial. It will now be held in September, as announced by Judge C. Creed McGinley after new evidence emerged from the case.

Bobo's mother, Karen, who is still reeling from the loss of her daughter, broke down at the news. The delay also sparked reactions from the people of Darden, Tennessee, where the young woman disappeared.

Mal Matthews, a Jackson, Tennessee native spoke to WBBJTV, saying, "My prayers just go out to the family."

Matthews added that they already knew the people who did the crime and should just prosecute for the sake of the family.

According to News Channel 5, state prosecutors believe they now have the weapon that was used to kill Bobo. This was revealed on the day Adams' trial was supposed to take place.

The gun is listed as an Arminius model HW5, .32 caliber Smith and Wesson long revolver. No detail has been revealed about where or how the gun was found. However, authorities revealed that they have already tested its cartridges for blood.

Adams' attorneys have asked for the gun to be excluded from the evidence. Judge McGinley was forced to delay the trial after the lawyers argued they have yet to analyze and process the weapon.

The parents of Bobo have been issued subpoenas to testify in court. Adams' grandfather Dick Adams was also asked to give his testimony regarding his grandson's case.