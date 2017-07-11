Holly Bobo Murder Trial News: Court Delays Trial Due to Newly Found Evidence

Reuters/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation The trial against Zach Adams for Holly Bobo's murder has been delayed to September.

The trial against Zach Adams for Holly Lynn Bobo's murder has been delayed due to a newly found evidence.

Bobo, then 20 years old, disappeared in 2011 and was last seen walking into the woods just outside her home in Darden, Tennessee. In September 2014, her remains were found in Decatur County, Tennessee. Based on the examination of her remains, Bobo's cause of death was a homicide.

There were three men who were prosecuted for Bobo's murder — Adams, his brother Dylan, and Jason Autry.

The trial date for Adams was initially set on Monday, July 10, News Channel 5 reported. However, the date has been moved to Sept. 11 after the prosecutors presented new evidence of a gun.

According to WREG News Channel 3, the gun was discovered by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in a muddy area over the Memorial Day weekend. Both the defense and prosecuting council agreed that the gun should be included in discovery.

Adams' lawyers said that it will take their expert 30 days to examine the gun. The judge decided to delay the trial and move it to September.

The 70 potential jurors were sent home without an explanation and were instructed to refrain from reading or watching any updates about the trial. Jury selection will continue on Sept. 9, two days before the trial date.

Chris Conte of News Channel 5, who shared updates during the recent court session, reported that Bobo's mother was in tears when the judge announced that the trial will be delayed.

"Holly's mom is sitting in the second row of court crying, clearly this was a complete shock to her. #HollyBobo," his post read.

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman shared that the Bobo family is keeping strong despite having to wait for more than six years for the trial to happen.