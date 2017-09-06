Holly Marie Comb News: Former 'Charmed' Actress Engaged Anew

Facebook/Charmed Shown is Holly Marie Combs as Piper Halliwell in one of the scenes in "Charmed."

Former "Charmed" star Holly Marie Combs is getting married for the third time after she announced recently that she is engaged anew.

Combs, who is popularly known for her Piper Halliwell role in the widely popular TV series "Charmed," has shared on Instagram that she is engaged to the new man in her life, who is only identified by several entertainment news publications as "Mike." The lucky guy has, reportedly, attended several red-carpet events with the actress.

"Yes. Just yes," Combs captioned a close-up photo of her latest engagement ring she shared on her Instagram account. She later confirmed her upcoming wedding on Twitter as she asked a friend to be one of her wedding singers.

Combs' upcoming wedding will be her third. Prior to her stint on "Charmed" in 1998, she had already divorced her first husband, Bryan Travis Smith, whom she was married to for four years. In 2004, she married David Donoho, with whom she shares three children, 13-year-old Finley, 10-year-old Riley and 8-year-old Kelley. Comb and Donoho divorced in 2011.

Comb got her share of fame when she became a part of "Charmed," which involved the Power of Three: Magical and powerful with sisters Prue (Shannen Doherty), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) and Piper Halliwell. Doherty was later on replaced by Rose McGowan when the former left the show after its third season run, supposedly because of her conflict with Milano.

With McGowan breathing life to Paige Matthews, the Halliwell sisters' half-sister, the Power of Three was complete again and went on to fight supernatural evil forces to protect the innocent until "Charmed" took a bow in 2006.

As the actress also has three children with the second husband, it is interesting to note that the number 3 seems to be working well to her advantage. With her upcoming wedding being her third, will the power of number 3 continue to do wonders in Combs' life and make her upcoming wedding her love to last a lifetime? Will the third time really be a charm as an adage goes?

Fans can only hope so.