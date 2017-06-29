'Hollywood Game Night' Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers: Chris Hardwick Guest Stars

Chris Hardwick drops by for a night of wits and mayhem on the next episode of NBC's game show "Hollywood Game Night."

Facebook/HollywoodGameNightPromotional banner for NBC’s game show “Hollywood Game Night” hosted by Jane Lynch.

After pitting two new contestants who led the casts of "Veep" and "The Walking Dead (TWD)" in a casual game night that was ultimately won by the "TWD" team, host Jane Lynch will once again be bringing two new sets of celebrities who will battle it out for a chance to win $10,000 for a charity of their choice, and who will each be led by a contestant vying to win $25,000 in cash prize.

A teaser video released on the show's official Facebook page shows high-spirited comedic host, Hardwick, excitedly playing each game with everything he's got, with one scene even showing him declaring, "We are the greatest people in the world!"

It is going to be another fun-filled night that will also feature actors Mike Colter, Charlotte McKinney, Xzibit, David Walton, and Sherri Shepherd. Apparently, the "This Is Us Game Night" has been rescheduled for a later night.

In an interview with Parade, Lynch described Hardwick as "one of the nicest guys in Hollywood," who is also "good at like everything he touches."

Lynch also mentioned that the "This Is Us" cast worked well together, too.

"We have all three of the actors that play the triplets and they were really a great team," Lynch said.

The show, which was created by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, will also be introducing some new games in its fifth season. One of which is called "In My Pants," wherein the celebrities will be put into ridiculously huge pants while being tasked to catch balls that are shot out of a cannon at them with their pants.

"We have a bunch of games that for any lesser person, they'd be embarrassed," Lynch added.

"Hollywood Game Night" season 5 episode 2 airs on Thursday, June 29, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.