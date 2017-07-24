'Home Alone' Actor John Heard Dies 6 Months After His Estranged Son's Death

Actor John Heard, best known for his role dad to Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister in the popular "Home Alone" series, was found dead in a hotel room in Palo Alto, California on July 21. Heard was 71 years old.

HBO A promotional image from "The Sopranos" featuring the late actor John Heard

According to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's office, a toxicology test has been undergone to determine the cause of death. So far, however, authorities have found no evidence of foul play, ABC News reported.

It was also reported that John was staying in the hotel while recovering from a back surgery he had at Stanford University Medical Center.

John's death comes six months after his estranged son, Max Heard, passed away in December 2016, the Daily Mail reported. According to an obituary written by his mother, Sharon Heard, Max "died peacefully in his sleep" and was "in deep grief of not having a father participating in his life."

John and Sharon Heard also have a daughter named Annika.

John Heard is most popularly known for portraying Peter McCallister in the "Home Alone" movie series. In later interviews, he explained that he wanted to do movies with kids so that his son, who was 5 years old at the time, could visit the set and have someone to play with.

After completing the first film, he was initially reluctant to reprise his role in the succeeding movies, but his agent convinced him that the offer was too good to pass up.

Aside from "Home Alone," John also starred in other notable films, including "Big" wherein he starred alongside Tom Hanks. He was also in "The Trip to Bountiful," "The Pelican Brief" and "Gladiator."

He was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role as Vin Makazian in "The Sopranos." He also appeared in other televisions shows, including "Elementary," "Prison Break," Entourage," "Modern Family" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."