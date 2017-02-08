'Home and Away' Spoilers: A Week Filled With More Drama and Twists

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Soap operas have been the staple of TV entertainment for almost all types of audiences. That is the same with the Land Down Under, as the long-running "Home and Away" has more drama in store for viewers this week.

"Home and Away" is an Australian soap opera that touches on topics of drama and romance. It depicts the lives, loves and heartbreaks of residents in the fictional town of Summer Bay, somewhere in New South Wales. Each day proves to be another twist to the plot surrounding everyone, and this week is no exception.

Here are the spoilers as per Full TV Shows.

Last Monday, Luc's paternity was revealed, throwing those concerned off guard.

Today, Justin's (James Stewart) neediness became too much, given the fact he almost died during the fire. Mason (Orpheus Pledger) gave Hunter some unsolicited advice, while Riley (Ryan O'Kane) searched for clues about Tori (Penny McNamee).

Tomorrow, Justin becomes angry about Riley's arrival in town. Evelyn (Philippa Northeast), on the other hand, helps Kat's (Pia Miller) investigation. Meanwhile, Tori is thrown into a difficult decision to pick either Nate (Kyle Prior) or Riley.

On Thursday, the police bring in a suspect for questioning regarding the fire, something that will reconcile the disastrous events from the previous week.

It can be recalled that the episodes last week depicted a tragedy that concerns almost everyone, putting lives in jeopardy. Each of them tries to piece things together again while some are looking for whoever is responsible for the fire. From a catastrophe for the whole community to conflicts within small units, it is definitely going to be a roller coaster ride for fans of the show.

"Home and Away" can be watched Mondays through Thursdays in Australia at 7 p.m. AEDT (3 a.m. ET) on Seven Network.