'Home and Away' Spoilers News: Did Hunter Set His Own Caravan on Fire?

This week's dose of "Home and Away" puts Hunter in a difficult situation as he suddenly finds himself being pinned as the main suspect for arson.

Channel 5 Hunter in the soap opera "Home and Away's" promo still

Tonight's episode of the soap opera finds Leah, John and Zac checking in on Hunter in his caravan after the latter has gotten into a heated argument with John. But when the trio arrives in the vicinity of Hunter's makeshift home, they are greeted by fire burning and all of Hunter's things, including school materials that he has been sorting out, are up in flames.

Fortunately, no one is in the living quarters as Zac bravely breaks the door and hurriedly puts out the fire with the use of the fire extinguisher that John conveniently finds.

While the incident can easily be tagged as an accident, the three finds a gas bottle very close to the area which makes them rethink whether the fire is indeed accidental.

Then, after everyone is accounted for safely, Hunter, who is supposed to be the victim in this whole mess, suddenly becomes the suspect who perpetrated the fire. John accuses him of lighting up the place by himself. The situation does not look very well for Zac's kid as even he himself is finding it difficult to defend Hunter against the allegation.

Whether or not Hunter set his own stuff on fire remains to be seen. Should all this turn out to be a setup, however, he would need to be on his best behavior to convince more people that he is not guilty of John's claims.

Elsewhere in the episode, VJ and Billie push through with their wedding and send out invites for the momentous occasion. This puts everyone in the mood for celebration with Marilyn hell-bent in throwing the bride a shower despite Billie not really wanting one. In the end, it appears that the wife-to-be concedes and decides to go to town one more time before she and VJ tie the knot.

Another notable bit to expect in the episode is of Leah and VJ having a one-on-one conversation, with the former expressing how happy she is with her son finding true love. Billie overhears this but interestingly, instead of going over the moon about her mother-in-law's being supportive of the wedding, it got her into a somber mood.

"Home and Away" airs tonight, 6 p.m. GMT on Channel 5.