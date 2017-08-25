'Homeland' Creator Responds to Angry Fans

Alex Gansa, the creator of Showtime's spy thriller series "Homeland," recently responded to an open letter penned by the show's furious fan base following the death of character Peter Quinn.

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime "Homeland" season 7 will premiere in early 2018.

Fans have grown to love CIA agent Peter Quinn, portrayed by Rupert Friend for the past five seasons of "Homeland." Hence, when the character braved Midtown Manhattan in a Chevy amid a stream of bullets from the police and met his unfortunate end, the fans had an outburst.

In the Aug. 23 issue of The Hollywood Reporter, these fans took out an add, expressing their grievances about how the drama has progressed.

In a response to the open latter, Gansa, who typically refrains from commenting publicly on the death of the said character, as he believes that Friend's "heart-wrenching performance" already speaks for itself, stated that he has not changed her opinion on the matter.

"I have not changed my view," he said. "Suffice to say that I mourn the loss of Peter Quinn as much as anybody and that the character was created not to denigrate but to honor the men and women who devote their lives to keeping America safe. In my eyes, he died a hero."

The fans were discontent of the portrayal of Quinn's PTSD as well as his semi-recovery from a stroke. But as Gansa has pointed out, he believes that the decision to kill of the character ultimately was to highlight the struggles that some vets face after being discharged.

The people behind the letter call themselves as #NotOurHomeland. Despite their efforts to make their plight known, on social media, on Twitter to be exact, they have yet to gather a large audience.

To note, a few of the issues they brought up have actually been addressed. For instance, they asked why they have not confirmed the death of Quinn. Producers have actually confirmed this and even Friend has done so.

Speaking to Variety, Friend shared that he, too, believes that it was his character's time. And that for him to continue would be sadistic.