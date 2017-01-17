'Homeland' Season 6 Episode 2 Spoilers: Saul and Dar Team Up Against the New POTUS

Saul (Mandy Patinkin) and Dar (F. Murray Abraham) believe that President Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) attitude towards the CIA has something to do with her past in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

In the episode titled "The Man in the Basement," the synopsis reveals that the CIA senior operatives are intent on knowing the new POTUS' secret. They believe that her anti-war and anti-CIA campaign stems from the death of her son. Saul previously mentioned to Dar that the president's son was killed in Iraq. She may be blaming the CIA for what happened.

While Saul is positive Keane will cut them some slack, Dar has already given up on playing nice. The black ops director is planning something with a U.S. senator and he has no intention of informing Saul about it.

As per the promo, Dar is expressing his anger at Keane's cold reception to the CIA. In the clip, he is asking an aide about who could possibly be advising her. When the man requests Dar to give Keane a chance since she is new to the position, Dar counters that presidents do not get chances. They are tested and right now, President Keane is failing hers.

It looks like Saul should keep an eye out on Dar, as he may end up jeopardizing the CIA's status even more. Meanwhile, the teaser also shows Quinn (Rupert Friend) still antagonistic towards Carrie (Claire Danes) after locking him up in the apartment. When she checks up on him, Quinn throws something at her, breaking the glass on the door.

Meanwhile, Carrie's new assignment is not progressing as planned. Sekou (J. Mallory McCree) does not want to accept the plea bargain that the government is offering. He even tries to attack Carrie and Reda (Patrick Sabongui). Special Agent Conlin (Dominic Fumusa) tells Carrie that the evidence against Sekou is strong. She tells him Sekou was only practicing free speech, but the FBI is already convinced the teen was planning something more deadly.

"Homeland" season 6 episode 2 airs on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.