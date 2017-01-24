'Homeland' Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers: Saul Leaves Dar to Deal with the POTUS Problem

Saul (Mandy Patinkin) is going overseas in the upcoming episode of "Homeland." With him out of the picture, Dar (F. Murray Abraham) is free to do whatever he wants with the huge hurdle the CIA is facing.

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtimeSaul goes overseas in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

In the episode titled "The Covenant," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that Saul is heading to Abu Dhabi to handle a risky assignment. It is wrong timing for him to leave now, after meeting President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) and learning about her plans for the agency. Saul and Dar are still reeling from the fact that the newly elected leader is against the CIA. They learned last episode that her attitude stemmed from a sad past. Her son was killed in Iraq and she still blames the organization for her loss.

Saul plans to take it slowly with Keane, as she obviously cannot be forced to change her mind that easily. Dar, however, has quickly given up. He is planning something with a senator and he has no wish to inform Saul about it. With Saul in Abu Dhabi, Dar does not have to worry that the other man will discover his secret scheme.

As seen in the promo, Saul will be very busy with his task. It looks like Iran is violating the nuclear agreement. When he calls Dar over the phone, he mentions something about a weapon of mass destruction.

Meanwhile, Carrie (Claire Danes) is getting desperate to help Sekou (J. Mallory McCree). The teenager is not cooperating with her and has dismissed the government's suggestion that he should agree to a plea bargain agreement. Special Agent Conlin (Dominic Fumusa) already told Carrie that it was the only way for Sekou, as the pieces of evidence against him were strong. The authorities believe that Sekou has plans to join the terrorists. As his lawyer, Carrie tried to convince the court that her client was only practicing his freedom of speech. In the clip, Conlin is warning her to not do anything rash just to help Sekou.

"Homeland" season 6 episode 3 airs on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.