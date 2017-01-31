'Homeland' Season 6 Episode 4 Spoilers: Dar Warns Carrie to Stay Away From the POTUS

Dar (F. Murray Abraham) knows that President-elect Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) is meeting secretly with Carrie (Claire Danes) in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtimeDar confronts Carrie in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

In the episode titled "A Flash of Light," the promo shows Dar stalking Carrie while she is fetching little Franny from school. He warns her that he knows about her connection to Keane. Last episode, it was revealed that he put a bug on the president-elect. When Keane met up with Carrie, the device caught everything they talked about. Dar is aware that Keane is doing everything to push him and the CIA away. It especially irks him that the politician has a close relationship with the woman he hates above all.

The teaser shows Carrie and Keane in another meeting. She and her aide make it clear that Dar must be taken down. Carrie shows concern because she knows that whatever they do against the Black Ops director, Saul (Mandy Patinkin) will be caught in the crossfire. Currently, Carrie's mentor is still in Abu Dhabi. Dar sent him there, claiming that Iran was running a secret nuclear weapons program. Saul is starting to have doubts about the allegation, but he needs to confirm the truth for himself. Unfortunately, his prolonged stay in the country will anger some locals.

The synopsis reveals that Saul's trip will hit a snag. He will find himself kidnapped. Unidentified men are shown abducting him. The leader looks like an American, though. Could the person behind this be Dar?

Elsewhere, Carrie's client, Sekou (J. Mallory McCree), will be freed. The court tells him to lie low and to stop his videos, but it looks like he will not listen. The promo shows Sekou recording another video, telling his followers that he is back. It appears that Carrie and her team will have another tough challenge to face.

"Homeland" season 6 airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.