'Homeland' Season 6 Episode 4 Spoilers: Keane Asks Carrie for Help

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

President-elect Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) will seek for Carrie's (Claire Danes) advice in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtimePresident Keane meets up with Carrie in the upcoming episode of "Homeland."

In the episode titled "A Flash of Light," the promo shows Keane, Carrie and the White House Chief of Staff, Rob Hemmis (Hill Harper), in a secret meeting. They are talking about Dar Adal (F. Murray Abraham) and his anti-POTUS stance after Keane dropped the bomb that she would not be supporting the CIA's many operations.

Previously, Dar and Saul (Mandy Patinkin) sought out the former New York senator to brief her about the agency. They were surprised when Keane started to veto most of their proposals. It was later revealed that she lost her son when he was stationed in Iraq not so long ago.

The teaser shows Carrie warning the president-elect that Dar will not be an easy foe to defeat. She is especially concerned that her mentor, Saul, will be caught in the crossfire. Dar is already making his moves against his colleague by sending him on a fool's errand halfway around the world.

Saul is still in Abu Dhabi, investigating Iran's alleged secret nuclear weapons program. On his first day, he already started to have suspicions that they received the wrong intel. His informants there do not have any idea about the said program. The synopsis reveals that his probe will continue, but he will soon encounter another problem.

As Saul gets ready to dig up more dirt, he is kidnapped. He is ambushed by unknown men and brought to a secret location. It remains unclear if the hooligans were sent by Dar to prevent Saul from returning to the U.S. soon. The Black Ops director is busy plotting with a mysterious senator on the best way to take down Keane. Dar does not want Saul to know about the clandestine meeting. He is also aware about Carrie's connection to the president-elect.

"Homeland" season 6 episode 4 airs on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.