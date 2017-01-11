'Homeland' Season 6 Spoilers News: Is Quinn Suicidal?

Quinn (Rupert Friend) is going to be unrecognizable in the upcoming season of "Homeland." After cheating death, he may have lost his will to live in the Showtime series.

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtimeQuinn is alive in the new season of "Homeland."

Fans of the show breathed a sigh of relief when a promo was released and featured a brief moment when Quinn's raspy voice was heard calling Carrie's (Claire Danes) name. He appears to have just woken up from his coma and does not know where he is.

Quinn was tortured by the Jihadists back in Berlin. He had a massive heart attack during last season's finale and many viewers thought he died. Still, his return has been speculated and eventually confirmed when photos of Friend filming were released. However, the Quinn in the images is unlike the suave agent the fans have come to know. His hair is unkept and a lot longer, and he looks like a mess.

New spoilers released hint that Quinn is suicidal. Friend revealed that his character believes that he should have died. The Quinn in season 6 will be very different. His abrupt change may mean he has no wish to interact with anyone, especially Carrie. Those who are hoping for a reunion between the two characters may be in for a disappointment if this happens.

Quinn previously confessed his love for Carrie via a letter. He said he has always rooted for her and has loved her from a distance.

"Peter has been to hell and come back, and not necessarily come back in one piece. He's not really even sure if his life is one that's worth living. ... 'Homeland' is doing something I don't think any TV show has done before, where you have a character in season 6 and he's basically unrecognizable from the previous seasons. Some will say, 'But where's my old friend?' But that's not the way the world works," Friend teased, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"Homeland" season 6 airs on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.