'Homeland' Season 7 News, Air Date: Production Moves to Virginia

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime 'Homeland' season 7 will premiere in early 2018.

After spending some seasons filming in Israel, Morocco, Puerto Rico, South Africa and Germany, production on "Homeland" season 7 will take place in Virginia, United States.

A move to Virginia makes the upcoming installment the show's second consecutive season filming within the country. The previous one took place primarily in New York.

"We're thrilled to bring the production of Homeland to the great state of Virginia," executive producer Alex Gansa said in a statement (via TVLine). "Its cities and neighborhoods and people will surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we in turn aim to provide a small but hopefully significant boost to the local economy."

Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, who respectively play Carrie and Saul, are both slated to return for the new season. Elizabeth Marvel, who plays President Elizabeth Keane, is also expected to reprise her role, especially after the shocking events of the season 6 finale.

As for a particular fan-favorite, Peter Quinn died in the season 6 finale after saving Carrie and Keane. Quinn had a brush with death previously in season 5, but this time around, his fate was more permanent.

"The nine lives have expired," Rupert Friend, who plays Quinn, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview in April.

He later on added: "The storyteller in me thought it was the right time for him to go bearing in mind he had been through so much, and for him to just continue to defy death and suffer felt cruel and unrealistic and sadistic, actually. So I was happy for him, the character. You get very close to these [characters] when you play them for five years."

However, Friend does not discount the possibility of his character appearing as a ghost or hallucination. Gansa also told Deadline earlier this year that the door was open for Brody (Damian Lewis) to return in a flashback scene, but he believes Danes' character has already moved on.

"Homeland" season 7 will premiere in early 2018.