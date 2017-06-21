'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Carrie and the CIA to Revolt Against the Government

Carrie (Claire Danes) and the CIA will revolt against President Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) all-out effort to crush the intelligence community in the next season of "Homeland."

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtimeCarrie is back in the game in the next season of "Homeland."

Previously, showrunner Alex Gansa revealed that Carrie would soon be back in her beloved field, hinting hugely of her decision to leave Keane's administration where she has been appointed as senior advisor. Fans have been looking forward to Carrie's return to the CIA since the show's last installment, when her name was cleared of treason charges. Saul (Mandy Patinkin) wanted her to come back where she belonged, but Carrie was determined to start anew. She managed an organization with the noble cause of defending discriminated Americans and never looked back.

"One thing I can tell you about next season is that we have to get Carrie back into the intelligence business. She's been out of it for two years. It's time for her to return. We have to construct some sort of narrative to allow that to happen," the EP teased in an interview with Variety.

The last scene in the finale seems to be a foreshadowing of what is to come next in Carrie's storyline. She was shown looking at the Capitol at dusk after failing to secure a dialogue with the POTUS. Saul called her and informed her that he was in jail in accordance with the government's drive to capture all the traitors who were behind the coup. Carrie wanted to convince Keane that her mentor was innocent. She was relying on her clout over the leader, considering how she and Quinn (Rupert Friend) saved her life.

The president has made no secret of the fact that she hates the CIA. She blames the organization for what happened to her soldier son in Iraq. President Keane is expected to continue her mission to destroy Langley in season 7. Carrie and the organization will be forced to defend themselves and will try to stop the POTUS' plan. Along the way, they will have to convince Keane, by hook or by crook, that she is turning into the dictator she has sworn she will never become.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.