'Homeland' Season 7 Release Date, Plot Spoilers: Carrie Officially Returns to the CIA

Carrie (Claire Danes) will return to what she does best in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

Executive producer Alex Gansa recently told Variety about their plans for the next installment. According to him, Carrie will soon be back where she belongs – the intelligence community. This may be roughly translated to her returning to the CIA.

Last season's finale showed the United States under civil war. Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) has asked Carrie to be her senior advisor and the latter said "yes." After saving the president from Dar's (F. Murray Abraham) black ops insurgents, Carrie has become one of the persons Keane trusts.

Carrie was happy with her life, although Quinn (Rupert Friend) is gone. He died after helping her save the POTUS from being assassinated. She finally won custody of her daughter, Franny (Claire and McKenna Keane). Dar and his cronies were sent to prison.

Although the entire country was in state of unrest, Carrie was certain it would not be long until everything falls back into place. Then she got a call from Saul (Mandy Patinkin). He said he has been arrested and that Keane's camp was accusing him of working with the other side.

As Carrie desperately tried to contact Keane, she realized that the latter has completely given in to her paranoia. The president did not want to listen to her pleas. The last scene shows Carrie staring at the Capitol building, reflecting about her future. She knew she could not stay as Keane's senior adviser any longer. This must be the turning point that Gansa was talking about – the part where Carrie realizes she must return to intel.

"One thing I can tell you about next season is that we have to get Carrie back into the intelligence business. She's been out of it for two years. It's time for her to return. We have to construct some sort of narrative to allow that to happen," Gansa told Variety.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.