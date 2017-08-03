'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: CIA Max To Be Carrie's Next Quinn?

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Carrie has a new Quinn in the next season of "Homeland."

Max Piotrowski (Maury Sterling) is expected to play a much bigger role in the clash of powers between the government and the opposition in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

It has been announced that Sterling, along with Linus Roache and Jake Weber, have been promoted as series regulars in the new installment. Sterling has a small but important role as a CIA surveillance expert. According to CarterMatt, his character, Max, is being shaped as the next Quinn, following Rupert Friend's departure from the series. Quinn died after his valiant attempt to save the president-elect in last season's finale. For a long time, he was Carrie's (Claire Danes) partner, be it in work and in personal life.

Although there is no hint of Carrie finding a new love interest in the series after Quinn and Brody (Damian Lewis), Max will be a good match for her. Both of them have backgrounds in intelligence. Since Carrie is rumored to be returning to the CIA in season 7, she will get to be around Max more often.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Brett O'Keefe (Weber) is planning another coup against President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel). Last installment, he failed to take her down due to Carrie and Quinn's efforts.

Now that Carrie is set to leave Keane's cabinet because of her disillusionment with the latter's form of leadership, O'Keefe's attempt in demeaning the administration may proceed without a hitch. The alt-right media personality got many viewers' attention due to his aggressive campaign against Keane. O'Keefe is an anarchist - an Alex Jones-type who will never be satisfied until he gets what he wants. Spoilers reveal that he is planning a huge surprise for Keane, and this time around, she may not be so lucky as to escape from him.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.