'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: CIA to Shield Saul From the POTUS?

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Saul needs help in the next season of "Homeland."

Saul (Mandy Patinkin) badly needs support if he plans to go up against President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

In last season's finale, the ex-CIA chief called Carrie (Claire Danes) and asked for her help. He had been captured by the POTUS' men who accused him of masterminding the failed coup against Keane. Carrie tried to reach out to the president to explain that Saul had nothing to do with it, but she was blocked from approaching the world leader. At the end of the episode, Carrie was seriously considering resigning from her post as senior advisor, knowing the kind of president that Keane was turning out to be.

In a past interview, executive producer Alex Gansa hinted that Saul's future would be dark and murky from then onwards.

"Then finally, Saul Berenson and where he fits in. A man who has served as the moral conscience of the CIA in our storyline — in what way does he come to terms with his own agency and its checkered past and its current troubles? Where does that all come home in the end?" Gansa said in an interview with Deadline.

Although Saul has technically left the CIA, the agency is bound to come to his aid sooner or later. He has invested a lot of his time and effort in it and he still has a bunch of followers still working there. Carrie, specifically, has been teased to return to Langley in season 7, and Saul will not say no if his former team will offer him the assistance he needs to escape from Keane's clutches.

Meanwhile, it has been teased that the CIA will be dealing with both a domestic and an international crises. Although the last installment focused on the upheavals in the United States, the showrunners may be thinking of sending the CIA operatives on dangerous missions across borders, just like before.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.