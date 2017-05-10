'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Has Dar Adal's Reign Finally Ended?

Dar Adal's (F. Murray Abraham) fate will be revealed when the Showtime series, "Homeland," returns with its seventh season next year.

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtimeDar Adal's future is dark in the next season of "Homeland."

Last season's finale saw a failed coup d'état by the Black Ops director, Senator Elian Coto (Alfredo Narciso) and General Jamie McClendon (Robert Knepper) against the president of the United States. President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) survived the assassination attempt, thanks to Carrie (Claire Danes) and Quinn (Rupert Friend). The perpetrators were sent to jail, but viewers are expecting Dar to bounce back and escape his fate. The old man has proven he is much tougher than he looks.

In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Alex Gansa said he still does not know what kind of storyline they would include in the new installment.

"We don't know what story we're going to be telling, whether we're going to be telling a Russian story or an Israeli story or an American story. We're in that real fun, gestating period. Our research trip to DC happens at the end of this month, so that's going to be a big part of whatever we decide to do. Also, we're going to have to keep one ear cocked to see what's actually happening in the real world, and how much that will influence the story we'll tell also remains to be seen," Gansa said.

One of the expected plots for season 7 is Carrie's return to the intelligence community. Spoilers claim that she will help Saul (Mandy Patinkin) clear his name from the accusation that he was part of the group that tried to impeach the POTUS. The last scene in the finale suggests that Carrie will resign from her post as Keane's senior advisor.

As for Dar, there is no telling what she will do to him after the death threats he hurled, not only against her, but also to little Franny (Claire and McKenna Keane).

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.