'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Keane Goes All Out Against Enemies

The new installment of "Homeland" is going to be one messy struggle for dominance between the government and the intelligence community.

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtimeKeane is taking over in the next season of "Homeland."

Spoilers indicate that President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) will go all out in her mission to eliminate all of her enemies in season 7. After the unsuccessful coup to destroy her administration, her team will do everything to keep another attack from happening. Due to her past experience with the CIA, the POTUS will particularly focus on the threat the agency poses to her future plans.

Showrunner Alex Gansa compared Keane's type of leadership with that of President Trump's.

"Right as the transition began, right after Trump got elected, it became clear that he was going to be in an adversarial relationship with his own intelligence community. Now that is a storyline that we had put at the very front and center of our alternative narrative. In other words, Elizabeth Keane, when she got elected, came into office with an entirely new agenda, largely because she was being advised by Carrie Mathison," the EP explained in an interview with Deadline.

The intelligence community is more than ready to face an extremely partial president. According to spoilers, Carrie (Claire Danes) and the CIA will even plan a revolt against Keane and her administration to show them they cannot be eliminated that easily.

Carrie's return to Langley has already been teased. She is expected to leave her post as senior advisor to Keane after she received Saul's (Mandy Patinkin) desperate call for help. In last season's finale, he was arrested alongside a few other people who had committed "treason" against the government.

Carrie tried to talk to Keane about Saul's situation, but the president denied her attempts for a dialogue. She seems to have forgotten that she owes her life to Carrie, and if not for the latter and Quinn (Rupert Friend), those who had plotted against her would have succeeded in eliminating her. Carrie appears to have made up her mind while looking at the Capitol in the last minutes of the finale, and it seems she is now ready for war.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.