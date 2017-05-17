'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Keane Targets Carrie

President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) will soon forget that she and Carrie (Claire Danes) were once allies in the next season of "Homeland."

Spoilers report that Carrie will resign from her position as senior advisor to the POTUS and will help free her mentor, Saul (Mandy Patinkin). During the last minutes of the season 6 finale, Carrie got a call from Saul. According to him, he was being accused of masterminding the coup d'état that failed to topple Keane's administration. Carrie was last seen gazing at the capitol, looking conflicted on what she wanted to do. Choosing Saul means turning her back on the President.

If Carrie decides to meddle with Saul's situation, Keane will likely take that as an act of betrayal. Carrie might soon become part of her hit list. There is no way the president will let the former intelligence agent plan a coup against her since she knows what Carrie is capable of doing.

Carrie singlehandedly saved her from certain death last installment. If not for her and for Quinn (Rupert Friend), Keane would be dead. Carrie is a deadly enemy and if she chooses to oppose her, she must die.

Fans of the series are looking forward to the new storyline for season 7. Showrunner Alex Gansa talked about their preparations in a recent interview. According to him, they have not finalized anything yet. At the moment, they are currently in the "gestating period," keeping an eye out on the recent happenings around the globe.

"We have some big ideas but we are just at the very beginning of that process. We don't really even know where we're going to be shooting the last two seasons. We don't know what story we're going to be telling, whether we're going to be telling a Russian story or an Israeli story or an American story. ... Also, we're going to have to keep one ear cocked to see what's actually happening in the real world, and how much that will influence the story we'll tell also remains to be seen," Gansa said.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.