'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Saul and Carry Band Together to Stop Keane

Carrie (Claire Danes) will join her mentor, Saul (Mandy Patinkin), to stop President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) in the next season of "Homeland."

Spoilers revealed that Claire will be quitting her job as senior advisor to the POTUS and will likely save Saul from incarceration. The CIA man was captured by Keane's men in last season's finale. Carrie received his frantic call that warned her to be careful. She immediately tried to have a dialogue with Keane, but the latter blocked her.

During the final minutes of the episode, Carrie was seen gazing at the Capitol. It looked like she was regretting saving the President's life and being part of her administration.

Once Carrie succeeds in getting Saul out of prison, they will go after Keane to stop her megalomaniac plan to take over the country. Because of the failed coup d'état, Keane became convinced that the only way for her to save her presidency was to eliminate all potential enemies. She would not even listen to Carrie, whom she had previously trusted with her life. Saul and Carrie must stop the President before she takes the country down with her. To do this, they need a plan, something that would not raise any alerts on Keane's side that they are plotting against her.

Meanwhile, fans of the series are curious to see if Quinn (Rupert Friend) or Brody (Damien Lewis) will return for Carrie, at least via flashbacks. Quinn sacrificed his life to save Carrie and Keane last season. Brody, on the other hand, was killed in season 3.

Showrunner Alex Gansa talked to Deadline about the possibility of bringing Brody back but hinted that it might not happen since Carrie has already moved on from that stage in her life.

"But honestly, I think Carrie, as a character, has moved past that. In a lot of ways she was much more naïve and innocent in that period of her life, and I think she's really matured into a woman now. There was something a little girlish about Carrie in the first couple of seasons and she really has become a young woman. I think for that reason Brody will remain in the rear view, probably," Gansa said.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.