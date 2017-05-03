'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: What Is Next for Saul?

Saul (Mandy Patinkin) is going to be in big trouble in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

The final minutes of the previous installment's finale saw Carrie (Claire Danes) receiving a desperate call from her mentor. According to Saul, he has been captured by President Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) men. The CIA man was being accused of working for the other side, the one that wanted to impeach the politician. Carrie immediately asked for a dialogue with the POTUS. She knew that after she and Quinn (Rupert Friend) saved her life, Keane owed her something.

Although Carrie accepted the POTUS' offer to become a senior advisor, spoilers predict she will soon resign. That time, she thought it was a good opportunity for her. Carrie believed that it was finally time for her to start a new life with a good, stable job. She has Franny (Claire and McKenna Keane) with her after the court decreed that she was fit to have custody of her daughter. Quinn's death gave closure to a bloody aspect of her life and she was ready to start living again. That is, until she got Saul's call.

Carrie is expected to do everything in her power to save Saul. It is going to be a difficult task, as she will be going against the President of the United States. Still, she and Saul have been friends for so long, she cannot possibly leave him hanging.

Nothing has been teased about Saul's future yet, but viewers are expecting that his predicament will only get tougher. Even Friend admitted in an interview with TVLine that the cast members do not know anything about the kind of storyline they will include each season.

"The way that we make this show, none of us — the writers included — really 100 percent know anything beyond the first two or three episodes. It's written contemporaneously to give them a chance to evolve it as the season progresses. [Planning] a death is very hard because they might change their mind. And they have changed their minds. They changed their minds with Brody at the end of Season 2 and they changed their minds with Quinn at the end of Season 5. They put the story first and I respect that," Friend said.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.