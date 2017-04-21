'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Will Carrie Return to the CIA?

Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) may be returning to the CIA in the upcoming seventh season of Showtime's "Homeland."

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime A promotional photo for Showtime's TV series "Homeland."

The finale of the show's sixth season came with many twists. Apart from the demise of Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend), it was also revealed that President-elect Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) had betrayed Carrie.

In an interview with Variety, "Homeland" showrunner and executive producer Alex Gansa shared his hope for Carrie to return to full-time intelligence work soon.

"One thing I can tell you about next season is that we have to get Carrie back into the intelligence business. She's been out of it for two years. It's time for her to return. We have to construct some sort of narrative to allow that to happen," Gansa said.

In the previous season, Carrie became the president's senior adviser. However, she later discovered that Saul (Mandy Patinkin) was captured, having been accused of working with the other side. Though Carrie tried to reason with Keane, the latter had already given in to her paranoia, and the president ignored her pleas.

The last scene of the sixth season showed Carrie staring at the Capitol building, seemingly contemplating about her future, which has then become uncertain.

Should Carrie decide to return to working in intelligence, this will mean a crippling blow to Keane who has a very adversarial relationship with the CIA. If this will be the case, season 7 of "Homeland" could focus on the "civil war" between the president-elect and the intelligence community.

Though Gansa made it a point to make his intentions involving Danes' character clear to the fans of the show, he also admitted that the details for the upcoming seventh season of the series have yet to be finalized.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Danes revealed that they are currently only in the beginning process of developing season 7 as the penultimate installment of the TV series, and season eight as its last.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.