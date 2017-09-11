'Homeland' Season 7 Updates: Does Carrie Hold A Grudge Against President Keane?

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison in 'Homeland' season 7.

Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) might have to face the current president of the United States in "Homeland" season 7.

According to reports, the former CIA agent turned security expert will go back to the government's intelligence agency. This could mean that she will have to vacate her post as President Elizabeth Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) senior adviser. This could possibly upset the president, which could make her life back in the agency more difficult.

In season 6, Carrie had to deal with the loss of her colleague Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend) who died while saving the then president-elect Keane. Carrie might hold a grudge against the president for the death of one of the closest people in her life.

However, the producers are still mum about the plot of the drama thriller for its seventh installment. This means that Carrie's involvement with President Keane is still up in the air.

Meanwhile, previous reports revealed that the setting of "Homeland" season 7 will remain in the U.S. Yet instead of seeing Carrie in the streets of New York where she settled in season 6, the events of the show's next installment will take place in Central Virginia.

In a statement that was reported by TVLine, showrunner and executive producer Alex Gansa expressed his excitement to bring the show to another state in the US.

"We're thrilled to bring the production of Homeland to the great state of Virginia," Gansa said in the statement. "Its cities and neighborhoods and people will surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we in turn aim to provide a small but hopefully significant boost to the local economy."

Aside from the new location, details about "Homeland" season 7 remains under wraps. But the cameras are expected to roll this fall before Showtime airs the season's premiere episode in early 2018.