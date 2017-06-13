Homeless Man Stuns Shelter Officer By Donating $10K for the Benefit of His Friends

Giving without expecting anything in return is an awesome and inspiring act to see, one that affirms the biblical truth that man is truly made in the image of God.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH/FILE PHOTO)

In Ontario, Canada, a homeless man created a huge stir last month when, from out of the blue, he came to an agency that provides shelter to the homeless and donated a whopping amount—$10,000 of his own residential school settlement money to a shelter's charity outreach program, CTV News reported.

The donor, who did not want to reveal his name, personally came to the Shelter House's Street Outreach Services (SOS) office in Ontario and gave the $10,000 check to Alexandra Calderon, the development officer at the shelter.

"I actually thought I had misread the cheque," Calderon told CTV News last week. "I was floored."

Calderon said she tried to return the check to the donor who, she learned, has been homeless for more than 10 years. But he adamantly refused, telling her another stunning selfless thing—that he's giving the money to make sure his friends at the shelter are safe.

"He has a personal relationship with a lot of his friends who live at the shelter or who live at our managed alcohol program so he wanted to make sure that there was someone that they could call when they needed help," Calderon said.

The man even said that he felt "proud" to be able to make the donation, she said.

He left the shelter with Calderon and her staff crying tears of joy, which also made him cry.

"It was one of the most amazing moments of my life. It was surreal," Calderon said.

During the last Memorial Day weekend in Glendale, Missouri, another stunning act of generosity was reported when resident Josh Rainey gave up his plane ticket so that a young Army soldier could get home.

Rainey saw the soldier trying to get a ticket in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, CBN News reported.

Without further ado, Rainey gave the soldier, 19-year-old Keaton Tilson, his own ticket so he could get home.

Tilson had not seen home since Christmas and was given only permission to leave on a last-minute notice. He had been at the airport for two days waiting for a stand-by airline seat.