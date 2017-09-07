Honda CR-V Hybrid 2018 Release Date, Specs Rumors: New SUV to Launch at Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

(Photo: Honda) Featured is an image of the 2017 Honda CR-V.

Honda is launching its CR-V hybrid prototype at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

According to reports, Honda's hybrid version of the CR-V is Europe-bound next week. This makes the CR-V the first-ever electrified sport utility vehicle (SUV) available in Honda Europe. The new prototype boasts a two-motor Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system, which is composed of 2.0-litre i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine. It also has a separate motor that generates electricity.

To give consumers more options, the upcoming hybrid SUV will also be available in a 1.5-litre VTEC TURBO petrol engine. It comes with either manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT) transmission. Honda has yet to reveal exact output numbers, but as expected in all electric motors, the new CR-V should deliver the low-end shove car buyers want.

The latest CR-V can be driven in electric vehicle (EV)-only mode but due to the smaller battery, its all-electric range will likely be limited. The car acts like any other hybrid vehicle on the road once the Hybrid Drive mode is selected. However, there is also an Engine Drive mode that gives the engine a boost using the electric motor. This can be activated when the maximum available power is needed.

It's worth noting that this only applies to the European version of the CR-V hybrid. There is still no word from Honda if this model will be released in Northern America. Considering its similarity to the upcoming Honda Accord Hybrid (which will be available in the United States), there is a huge chance that the CR-V hybrid will eventually arrive in the states.

As Auto Week points out, Honda has previously hinted plans on bringing the latest CR-V to the American market. The company said that such a vehicle would be a good addition to its domestic lineup. It is also boosts fleet fuel economy, a factor that is probably more important in the United States than controlling emissions.