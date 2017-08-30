Honor V9 Mini Specs, Release Date: Leaked Images Reveal Lite Version of Huawei Flagship

(Photo: REUTERS/MORRIS MAC MATZEN) A Huawei logo is seen here getting adjusted by a worker at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover.

A lite version of the recently released Huawei Honor V9 is apparently in the works.

Currently being dubbed the Honor V9 Mini, the handset was leaked in images shared on Weibo. The device is the one on the bottom of the Huawei Honor 8 Pro, showing that it is much smaller.

Other than that, not much can really be gleaned from the leaked pictures except that the device featured appears identical to the standard version.

The purported Huawei Honor V9 Mini on the leak dons the same metallic body. The two cameras sit next to each other on the top left corner with the LED flash nearby.

A fingerprint scanner can also be seen below this setup. The antenna bands can be seen at the top and bottom of the smartphone's rear as well.

The bottom of the Huawei Honor V9 Mini also keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack intact along with a speaker grille and the USB-C port.

For now, however, nothing is for certain yet. Huawei is yet to confirm the existence of a mini iteration of the Honor V9, which they released in China early this year.

There are no details with regards to the specs, but since it is a lite version of the Honor V9, it is expected to retain much of the features.

The screen, undoubtedly, should be smaller than the Honor V9's 5.7-inch quad high-definition (HD) display although there is no telling if the pixel resolution will be the same.

The original Huawei Honor V9 also came equipped with a Kirin 960 processor with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of internal storage. There are two 12 MP snappers on the back and an 8 MP camera on the front.

The device has a massive 4,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on for long hours with fast-charging support. However, this is one of the aspects expected to be downscaled to keep the Huawei Honor V9 Mini the lite version it is expected to be.