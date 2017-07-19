'Hooten and the Lady' Spoilers: 'Indiana Jones-' Inspired Series Now on The CW

The CW's latest "Indiana Jones-" like action adventure series "Hooten and Lady" premiered last week. The new drama follows a pair of treasure hunters off to travel the globe in search of hidden booty.

Facebook/The CW "Hooten and the Lady," an Indiana Jones-inspired series, is now on The CW.

"The idea seems to be Indiana Jones with fewer Nazis and more romantic-comedy bickering, though the pilot (the only episode available for review) is set in South America and recalls 'Romancing the Stone,' right down to the long slide through the underbrush that ends in a sexually suggestive pileup," Mike Hale's featurette in The New York Times reads.

For the uninitiated, the show follows Ulysses Hooten (Michael Landes), a smooth-talking globe trotter who used to go on quests alone. But when he meets Ophelia Lovibond, the Lady Alexandria, a museum curator who shares the same passion for adventure, they team up to uncover hidden treasures from around the world.

What makes the show more interesting is that the treasures and artifacts mentioned in the series are based on historical facts or taken from myths and legends. The whereabouts of these booties, however, are purely fictional, as no one knows for sure where the original treasures are now. They most likely have been lost in time or they might have not even existed in the first place.

For instance, on the show, the pair will set on an adventure to find the lost city of El Dorado. While the city, rich with gold and precious jewels, was never found by Spanish colonizers, they pursued a local tale in the 1500s that tells the story of gold and gems in the Lake Guatavita.

According to National Geographic, the Spanish colonizers were able to find such items in the lake. But the fabled treasure in the deeper waters of the lake have not been found.

"Hooten and the Lady" will take viewers across the globe, from London to Russia to South Africa, Cambodia, and more.