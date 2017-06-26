'Horizon: Zero Dawn' DLC News: 'The Frozen Wilds' to Launch This Year

At this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), PlayStation revealed the upcoming downloadable content (DLC) for its action role-playing game (RPG) "Horizon Zero Dawn." The expansion, titled "The Frozen Wilds," is bound for release this year.

Facebook/GuerillaGames "Horizon Zero Dawn" expansion "The Frozen Wilds" is slated to premiere sometime this year.

PlayStation revealed a trailer of "The Frozen Wilds" at the convention. The game introduces new characters and storylines set in a new challenging arena. For game protagonist Aloy, she is set on solving the mysteries of the mountain. And in doing so, she must face a looming threat.

"Few dare trespass here, but those who do seek the glory of the hunt, to challenge themselves in a land like no other," the narrator, who seems to be a member of the Banuk tribe, reveals in the game trailer. "But they never find glory. Only death."

As seen in the clip, Aloy enters the scene, telling the tribe member that she is not in it for "the glory" but for the mountain­, particularly to seek answers. The narrator then reveals that she must "face the beast that guards it" to uncover the mystery.

During the PlayStation Live discussion for "The Frozen Wilds" Guerrilla Games' Hermen Hulst admitted that the game comes with a lot of content, not just a few extra side quests. Players will get to explore the Banuk tribe as well as the frightening wildlands where they live in.

"The Frozen Wilds" comes with 4K gaming support for PlayStation 4 Pro consoles.

E3 2017 took place from Tuesday June 13 to Thursday June 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, California.

Before players can enjoy the upcoming expansion, the base game "Horizon Zero Dawn" must be on hand as well. "Horizon Zero Dawn" is currently available on PlayStation 4 consoles for $39.99. It launched on Feb. 28 this year. The PlayStation 4 exclusive is currently the second best-selling title on the said platform, selling over 3.4 million copies.

Sony has yet to announce an exact launch date for the "Horizon Zero Dawn" expansion "The Frozen Wilds," but the title is slated for release sometime this year.