'Horizon Zero Dawn' Gameplay News, Release Date: Game To Have Photo Mode, No Microtransactions

The upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive title, "Horizon Zero Dawn," has been surrounded by a lot of buzz lately. And, approximately a month before its release, Guerrilla Games has revealed that the game will have a photo mode.

Facebook/GuerrillaGames'Horizon Zero Dawn' will be released in North America on Feb. 28.

Guerrilla Games, the developer of "Horizon Zero Dawn," shared the news via Twitter. The post was accompanied by stills presumably taken during the aforementioned photo mode of the game. The revelation was met with a blanket of positive responses from fans, which is unsurprising considering the impressive quality of the photos.

GameSpot has also revealed the upcoming title's Skill Tree. For those who are unaware, the Skill Tree makes the game more interesting in that they improve gameplay. They contain abilities and skills that players are able to unlock as they progress through the game. There are three sections within the Skill Tree: Prowler, Brave, and Forager. Prowler contains mainly attacks and skills that rely heavily on stealth. Brave, on the other hand, is more attack-based, with a particular focus on accuracy and dealing increased damage to opponents. Finally, Forager enhances health and the acquirement of resources. Last week, Guerrilla Games calmed fan unrest when the studio confirmed that microtransactions will not be present within the game. The microtransaction schematic is quite common with a lot of titles today, so knowing that the game will not be asking for extra payment while playing it is comforting.

@hot40chef There will be no micro transactions in #HorizonZeroDawn — Guerrilla Games (@Guerrilla) January 22, 2017

As for the PlayStation 4 Bundle in North America, a spokesperson for the company told GameSpot in a separate article that there is no word yet on the possibility of offering a bundle. However, in Europe, a PlayStation 4 Bundle is available. The bundle comes with a 1 TB PlayStation 4 Slim, a three-month PlayStation Plus subscription and a physical copy of "Horizon Zero Dawn," which is set for a March 1 release in Europe. The price will vary with every retailer, though.

