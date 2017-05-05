'Horizon Zero Dawn' News: Devs List the Many New Features Included in Patch 1.20

"Horizon Zero Dawn" players have something to look forward to, as developers are set to release a new patch for the game that contains numerous new features.

Developers detailed the many contents of Patch 1.20 in a recent post on the PlayStation forums, and right away, players will notice that Photo Mode will be on the receiving end of different additions.

Once the new patch is installed, players can now check out some new poses for Aloy whenever they are in Photo Mode and a "look at the camera" feature is also being introduced. Once Aloy is looking into the camera, there are also additional facial expressions players can use in order to get that perfect photograph.

Three new filters will also be made accessible to players to go along with some additional "greetings from" cards.

Photo Mode will also feature improved controls for the camera, according to the developers.

Apart from the Photo Mode-related additions, there are other features included in Patch 1.20 that are designed to make things a little more convenient for players.

For instance, players can now mark items using the triangle button so that they can be sold faster, and the new sell stack option should also cut down on the time "Horizon Zero Dawn" players will need to spend interacting with merchants.

The statistics menu will now feature gameplay time, and the crafting menu will also receive some new additions.

New custom HUD options are also included in Patch 1.20 and players should also be able to see that there is a blue health bar now situated above the player's health bar.

Several bug fixes are also included in this upcoming patch.

An exact release date for "Horizon Zero Dawn's" Patch 1.20 has not been announced just yet, though developers have shared that it should be made available sometime next week.