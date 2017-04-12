'Horizon Zero Dawn' News: Devs Offer Clues Related to What a Potential Sequel Could Be Like

"Horizon Zero Dawn" has managed to draw mostly favorable responses from gamers all over the world, enough so that a sequel almost seems inevitable.

Guerrilla GamesMany fans still want to see Aloy starring in a potential sequel to 'Horizon Zero Dawn'

While a sequel has not been confirmed just yet, the developers from Guerrilla Games are already starting to tease what a potential next entry in the series would be like.

In an earlier interview with Game Informer, some of the folks from Guerrilla Games took some time out to talk about what the future may hold.

Narrative director John Gonzalez offered a pretty clear indicator of what the developers are prioritizing should a potential sequel be given the go-ahead.

According to Gonzalez, the way that the players have responded to Aloy and to the story presented in the game has "absolutely humbled" them in a good way and that their "number-one goal" moving forward is to once again create a story "that resonates just as deeply" with the fans.

Game director Mathijs de Jonge also indicated that they are aiming to address some of the problem areas that can be seen and may have previously been spotted inside "Horizon Zero Dawn," noting that they are "looking closely at any critiques."

Art director Jan-Bart van Beek also expressed a desire to see more machines, but whether those will be included in a possible sequel is something fans will just have to watch out for.

Speaking of the fans, many of them have taken to Reddit to comment that they would still like to see Aloy starring in a potential sequel, though whether that too will become a reality is one more thing they will need to find out later on.

"Horizon Zero Dawn" was released 2017 and is available for the PlayStation 4.

More news about "Horizon Zero Dawn" and also what its possible sequel may feature should be made available in the near future.