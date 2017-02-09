'Horizon Zero Dawn' News: Find Out Which UI Elements Can Be Customized Inside the Game

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Horizon Zero Dawn" aims to treat players to a different kind of open world experience, one filled with unusual creatures to deal with as well as dangerous places to explore. Players will also be able to further immerse themselves in their surroundings by adjusting a few in-game options.

Guerrilla GamesNumerous UI elements including the in-game compass and XP bar can be tinkered with inside 'Horizon Zero Dawn'

During a recent livestream held by Guerilla Games, the developers revealed that the game's user interface can be tinkered around with quite a bit.

Specifically, players will be able to change different HUD (head-up display) settings.

Gamespot recently shared a screenshot showing off which HUD elements players will be able to leave always on, turn off or even adjust to keep it in a dynamic state.

The HUD elements players can adjust include the compass, concentration indicator, enemy awareness icons, enemy health bar, inactive quest tracker, inventory log, override bar, oxygen bar, player health bar and medicine pouch, quest tracker, reticule, stealth symbol, tools and potions, weapons and ammo and the XP bar.

It's unclear if other elements may also be customized or if the ones mentioned above account for all of them.

What's interesting about these customization options that are available for "Horizon Zero Dawn" is that switching some of them off may make the game both more immersive and also more difficult.

For instance, given that this is an open world title, shutting off the compass may make it significantly more challenging for players to find the places they need to go to in order to finish quests, while turning off indicators for enemies will force them to truly get a handle of the situation first before they take any further actions during battle. All these customization options could give players more control over how they experience the game.

Players can join protagonist Aloy on her travels throughout the new world of "Horizon Zero Dawn" as soon as the game is officially released for the PlayStation 4 on Feb. 28.