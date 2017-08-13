'Horizon Zero Dawn' News: First Expansion Arrives in November; Aloy Explores the North

Guerilla Games Promotional image for "Horizon Zero Dawn's" first expansion game "The Frozen Wilds."

The winter-themed first expansion titled "The Frozen Wilds" for "Horizon Zero Dawn" now has a release date and it is slated for November.

Back in June, during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, Sony PlayStation announced the release of "Horizon Zero Dawn's" first downloadable content. Like the main game, the expansion release is still very much driven by the story of Aloy's (the game's main protagonist) search for "answers."

While Sony released a short trailer for the expansion game in June, they did not provide a launch schedule until a blog entry was posted this week. Now, Sony PlayStation has confirmed that "The Frozen Wilds" will be released on Nov. 7.

Meanwhile, other gameplay details remain unknown. But Sony promised: "We look forward to sharing more information about 'The Frozen Wilds' as we get closer to the release date."

In the same blog post, Sony has also provided a short overview on what to expect in the setting of "The Frozen Wilds." The company teased: "Set in icy territories to the north, this new chapter of Aloy's journey adds a new area to explore, new mysteries to uncover and new, highly lethal machines to take on."

Meanwhile, Polygon tried to map out the location of "The Frozen Wilds'" setting and suggested that it might be somewhere in Wyoming since the game teaser said it was north of Colorado where the main game was fictionally situated.

In fact, the colorful body of water seen in the expansion game's poster greatly resembled the Grand Prismatic Spring, which means Aloy is going to explore the post-apocalyptic Yellowstone National Park during a harsh winter.

With that, the deadly volcano in the heart of "The Frozen Wilds" is most likely the representation of the supervolcano known as the Yellowstone caldera.

Meanwhile, Sony has also announced that players who will pre-order the DLC will receive "an exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn avatar."

"Horizon Zero Dawn" was released earlier this year exclusively for the PlayStation 4.