'Horizon Zero Dawn' Patch 1.21 News: Guerrilla Games Launches Patch 1.21, Reveals Patch Notes

Guerilla Games continues to roll out fixes for its open-world action role-playing title "Horizon Zero Dawn." Recently, the studio launched update 1.21 and 1.22.

PlayStation website "Horizon Zero Dawn" Patch 1.21 and 1.22 now live

The game developers announce that Patch 1.21 and Patch 1.22 are now live. While Patch 1.21 is meant to fix "a number of progressions issues, technical issues, and crashes" in "Horizon Zero Dawn," Patch 1.22 addresses a new problem that was introduced in the preceding update.

A few of the general issues addressed in Patch 1.21 include the lure call that has allowed players to lure bandits from the other side of their camps by reducing the range. Another fix made was to the Strike from Above option that often fails to activate especially when the call is made from a zip line.

Patch 1.21 also comes with a few photo fixes. One of the repairs made is for the issue with Aloy twisting and bending whenever the Look At Toggle is selected. Another patch is for the Greetings option, to fix the bug that indicates the player's location in the Estate and the bug that causes the wrong weather effect at Mother's Crown.

Patch 1.21 covers a pretty extensive amount of problems in "Horizon Zero Dawn," but it also introduced a new one. Thus, the studio launched 1.22 to fix it. The problem that gamers encounter happens upon mounting their Strider, Broadhead, or Charger from above.

Guerrilla Games is encouraging players to send them feedback, especially when they encounter problems in the game. The studio recommends players to reload a recent manual save, quicksave, or autosave whenever they encounter an issue. However, if the problem continues, gamers should take a screenshot and send it over for investigation.

"Horizon Zero Dawn" made its debut last February. The title is now available on PlayStation 4 consoles.

More updates should follow.