'Horizon Zero Dawn' Patch 1.32: New Update Introduces Easy Setting for Players Uninterested in Combat

Facebook/GuerrillaGames Guerrilla Games has released a new patch ahead of 'The Frozen Wilds' expansion.

"Horizon Zero Dawn" has received a new patch, and it will make things easier for players who are finding it hard to work through the game.

Guerrilla Games Community Manager Jeroen Roding revealed in a PlayStation Blog post what the new Patch 1.32 update entails.

"Among the most noticeable changes, 'Story' difficulty boosts the player-inflicted damage and reduces the player-received damage considerably, making the combat encounters manageable for less experienced players," the post read. "It is our hope that the new difficulty setting will help us welcome more players into Aloy's quest to discover her identity and the mysteries of the world she inhabits."

Last month, Guerrilla Games rolled out Patch 1.30, which does the exact opposite of the newly released update. Patch 1.30 introduced a new difficulty setting called "Ultra Hard" which made things more difficult for players to get through the game. It presented a real challenge, and avid players were undoubtedly pleased with the release.

PlayStation also released a Patch 1.32 features trailer, which emphasized the new difficulty setting's focus on the story of the game. The setting was specifically designed for players who were not too keen on combat and simply wanted to roam through the world.

The new patch also brings with it several fixes, including ones involving crashes and progression. PlayStation released patch notes outlining the specific repairs made. Some of these included fixing issues with abandoning a job, animation, continuing of quests, getting back to the palace, game crashes and some problems with minor text.

Guerrilla Games expressed its intent on working on more enhancements and fixes, which will be rolled out in the future. Roding also revealed in the post that the studio was still hard at work on The Frozen Wilds expansion. More details about the upcoming expansion will be announced soon.

Patch 1.32, whose main update introduces an easier setting, is already available for download.

Watch the trailer below: