'Horizon: Zero Dawn' Release Date News: Pre-launch Event Set in Sydney; Grand Prizes Await Gamers

Guerilla Games' upcoming title, "Horizon: Zero Dawn," is set to come out next month, but players in Australia will have the opportunity to enjoy the game prior to its release. PlayStation Australia offers a pre-launch event to be held in Sydney on Feb. 12.

Facebook/GuerrillaGames"Horizon Zero Dawn" will be released in North America on Feb. 28.

"Horizon: Zero Dawn" has been anticipated due to the unique gameplay it features. It is the only game that combines the past and the future with tribal and robotic characters all in one setting. This is aside from the impressive graphical output and open-world concept that the game has.

The main character, Aloy, is also being talked about as she possesses a personality that is tough on the outside but kind-hearted inside. This has already been demonstrated in the game's series of trailers. The first trailer, according to What Culture, features Aloy as she carefully lays a robot enemy down. This shows that Aloy has an innate sympathy.

The publication wrote that Guerilla Games has somewhat revamped Lara Croft as Aloy is a modernized version of her. Her back story, on the other hand, remains to be vague. However, how the tribe transitioned to a futuristic world is interesting to find out.

The game is set to arrive on March 1, but a hands-on gaming event will happen in Sydney this weekend. Guerilla Games is set to bring a special guest from Amsterdam at the pre-launch gathering. This should be the chance for players to ask anything they want about the game.

Grand prizes also await the players at the event, including Limited Edition copies of "Horizon Zero Dawn," "Horizon Zero Dawn" poster for all attendees, PS4 Pro consoles and "Horizon Zero Dawn" swag packs.

The pre-launch event will start at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 9:30 p.m. local time. IGN is giving away double passes for the event, giving the gamers the opportunity to experience hands-on gameplay and interactive entertainment later at night. More of the mechanics are found here.

There is no news if the same preview event will be held in other locations.