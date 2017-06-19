'Horizon Zero Dawn' Rumors: Pre-Order Bonus for 'The Frozen Wilds' DLC Revealed, Price May Also Be Known Too

"Horizon Zero Dawn" amazed numerous gamers earlier this year, establishing itself as a new IP worth watching out for in the years ahead. And for those players who were hooked immediately, the best news that came out of the Electronic Entertainment Expo may have been the one related to the official announcement of "The Frozen Wilds" downloadable content.

Twitter courtesy of Guerrilla Games'The Frozen Wilds' DLC pack is expected to be released for 'Horizon Zero Dawn' later this year

Developers have been churning out updates which further refined the game post-launch. And now, they are gearing up to finally bring some brand new content.

In "The Frozen Wilds," players can expect to find a new area, one that lies just beyond the mountains in the north and is blanketed in snow.

Once here, players can encounter new people and yet another mystery begging to be unraveled.

Protagonist Aloy may find this foreign land unforgiving as well, with new machines present and ready for her arrival.

Such things will do little to deter Aloy, however, as she is expected to venture forth into this new territory, where more stories will be told and more experiences will be provided to "Horizon Zero Dawn" players.

There are obviously still more details yet to be revealed about this new add-on, though some important ones have already appeared online.

Per the DLC's PlayStation Store listing, players who opt to pre-order this item will be able to obtain a special avatar based on the game.

Prices are also included in the listing. According to the listing, PS Plus members may be able to get "The Frozen Wilds" for $14.99, while those who are not members can apparently buy it for $19.99.

The listing also indicated that the new DLC pack will be released on Dec. 31.

Notably, the pre-order bonus has already been confirmed, but players may have to sit tight a bit more before they find out about the official release date and price of "The Frozen Wilds."

More news about "Horizon Zero Dawn" should be made available soon.