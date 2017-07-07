'Horizon Zero Dawn' Rumors: 'The Frozen Wilds' Expansion Could Feature an Enormous Play Area

Twitter courtesy of Guerrilla Games 'The Frozen Wilds' expansion is expected to be released for 'Horizon Zero Dawn' later this year

"Horizon Zero Dawn" players can look forward to new content being made accessible to them via "The Frozen Wilds" expansion. And now, a recent rumor has hinted that they may be getting an enormous play area to roam in.

The folks over at GamesRadar+ recently took a closer look at the trailer that was previously released for the expansion, and they may have found some interesting clues related to what it will feature.

According to the website, there is a chance that the new area included in the expansion may be based on Yellowstone Park and possibly other places situated next to it as well.

First off, the website hinted that Ban-Ur, the main location expected to be in the expansion, could be Yellowstone Park itself, given some of its features.

The website then speculated that the mountain Aloy may be looking to explore in the trailer could be Devils Tower, and if that is the case, "The Frozen Wilds" could then feature a play area that extends from Yellowstone Park to that landmark.

What that means is that the play area in the expansion could be fairly large itself and may just be a bit smaller than the one featured in the base game.

Unfortunately, developers have yet to confirm that is the case. Still, "Horizon Zero Dawn" players can expect the new area to feature additional activities, and there is a story here as well that needs to be told.

As seen in a PlayStation Store listing for the expansion, players may be able to purchase it for $19.99, while PS Plus members can get it for $14.99.

Players who pre-order the expansion will also receive an exclusive avatar based on the game.

A specific date for when "The Frozen Wilds" expansion will be made available to "Horizon Zero Dawn" players has not been announced just yet.